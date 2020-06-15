Sia Apologizes for 'Making a Buffoon out of Myself' After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B

Sia is apologizing after she confused Cardi B for Nicki Minaj in a since-deleted tweet that prompted the hashtag "[Sia Is Over Party]" to trend on Twitter. On Sunday, after her mix up prompted plenty fo confusion and outcry, the singer took to the social media platform to formally apologize for "making a buffoon out of myself." She also issued a direct apology to both rappers, though neither has responded.

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

The apology followed backlash the "Chandeliers" singer received stemming from her Twitter response to a fan asking if she would ever consider collaborating with Nicki Minaj. Responding to the tweet, which included an image of the rapper, Sia said that she loves "[Cardi B] and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day," tagging Cardi B. It didn't take long for Twitter users to take notice of the mistake, and not long after, the "[Sia Is Over Party]" hashtag began trending.

Responding to the backlash, Sia initially issued a series of since-deleted tweets in which she referred to the feud between Minaj and cardi B. In one tweet, according to PEOPLE, the singer wrote, "my f– up [Nicki Minaj]," adding, "Hey [Cardi B] [Nick Minaj] you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism." In a second tweet, she said that she doesn't "give a s– about feuds, George Floyd was f–ing murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think [Cardi B] and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."

Sia soon deleted both of those tweets, leaving only her apology. She also shared a tweet in which she said that she is continuing to learn and grow amid the ongoing global protests sparked by death of Floyd, who was killed while in police custody.

There was a time I used the term all lives matter when I was trying to advocate for the trans community whom I was working closely with.

But growth is being able to understand that saying can be offensive to people who felt like their lives NEVER mattered and that's why #BLM — sia (@Sia) June 14, 2020

Sia, however, likely has much more on her mind than the Twitter backlash. Along with shifting much of her focus to the protests, she is also busy playing mom. Speaking during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in May, the "Together" singer revealed that she adopted her two sons just as they were "aging out of the foster care system."