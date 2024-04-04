'Shrek' Actor Jean-Paul Vignon Dead at 89

French actor and singer Jean-Paul Vignon, who voiced one of the Merry Men in Shrek and narrated 500 Days of Summer, has died. Vignon passed away of liver cancer in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, March 22, his family confirmed, per The Hollywood Reporter. He was 89.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Jean-Paul Vignon announces that he passed away peacefully on March 22, 2024," a statement shared to the late actor's Facebook page reads. "Jean-Paul will be lovingly remembered for his love of life, his devotion to his friends and loved ones, and his amazing ability to capture an audience and endlessly entertain. May his light and life be a reminder to all to enjoy every moment."

(Photo: Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Born in the port city of Dire-Daou in the colonial territory of French Somaliland in January 1935, Vignon began his career in his 20s when, on the recommendation of Belgian singer-actor Jacques Brel, he performed in a Parisian cabaret. He went on to make his debut in front of the cameras in the 1956 feature Les Promesses Dangereuses, followed by a performance opposite Francoise Arnoul in the romantic drama Asphalte in 1959. He debuted in the US in 1963 when he opened for comic, actor, and filmmaker Woody Allen at The Blue Angel in New York. He went on to perform on The Ed Sullivan Show, notably singing a duet with Liza Minnelli in 1964, leading to regular guest appearances on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin's programs.

Throughout his decades-long career, Vignon secured a number of notably roles. He is well-known for voicing one of Robin Hood's Merry Men in 2001 animated film Shrek. He also featured as a narrator in the 2009 Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starring romcom 500 Days Of Summer. His other credits include appearing as Monsieur Lazare in Days of Our Lives, appearing in two episodes of Columbo, and also appearing in Gilmore Girls.

Outside of acting, Vignon also had a notable signing career. He released his debut album, Because I Love You, in 1964. He would later record the song "You," which was a collaboration with Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett. Vignon is survived by his longtime partner, Suzie Summers; daughters Marguerite Vignon Gaul, from his marriage to late American actress Brigid Bazlen, and Lucy Brank; and granddaughters Leah and Hannah.