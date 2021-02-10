Shia LaBeouf Enters Rehab Following Sexual Battery Lawsuit

✖

Shia LaBeouf is currently receiving inpatient care at a rehab center following physical and emotional abuse allegations. His ex-girlfriend, actor, and singer, FKA twigs, has accused the former Disney star of physical abuse during their relationship. Now, facing a sexual battery lawsuit that was filed in December, the 34-year-old has parted ways with his agency, CAA, and is receiving the care he needs.

While Twigs has come forward, this isn't the first time he's been accused of such acts. Former girlfriends of LaBeouf's have also accused him of harmful behavior as well, documenting the acts throughout the years. The lawsuit lays out the terrifying allegations from not only Twigs but another former girlfriend, Karolyn Pho. Pho, who is a stylist, said that he drunkenly pinned her down to a bed and head-butted her hard enough to make her bleed. Twigs recalls one occasion where she said LaBeouf was towering over her when she woke up and violently squeezed her arms against her will while choking her, according to Variety.

On a separate occasion, she claimed he became manic while driving, and when she said she would flee from the car, he threatened to crash it. Later, he pulled over at a gas station and violently attacked her as he threw her against the vehicle while attempting to strangle her. The document also states that he knowingly gave her an STD. LaBeouf acknowledged his behavior in December, admitting he's "hurt" those closest to him, saying, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can say, really."

LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley, told the outlet in December, "Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs." So far, he's been receiving treatment for over five weeks, a source said, and his release will depend on his recovery process.

Before the lawsuit was filed, an attorney for Twigs and Pho told Variety that both women wanted to handle the situation privately "on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment." They also asked that he donate money to a domestic violence shelter; however, "Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help" Twigs attorney, Bryan Freedman said, she "filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

LaBeouf has a history of issues, including arrest and poor behavior. He's also done time in the past in rehab for his addiction to alcohol. As a result of this, he and CAA have parted ways for now, although he has not been fired.