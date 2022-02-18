Scott Eastwood Recalls ‘Volatile Moment’ Between Him and Shia LaBeouf That Brad Pitt Stopped

Scott Eastwood is opening up about his “volatile” encounter with Shia LaBeouf on the set of the 2014 David Ayer war movie Fury and how Brad Pitt stepped in to stop it. In a new interview with Insider, Eastwood recalled how a scene he was filming with LaBeouf went off the rails when the Transformers actor took personally the script direction for Eastwood to spit on his shirt.

Pitt intervened in order to stop things from escalating, but Eastwood still has thoughts about the incident. “I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” he told the outlet. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a shitty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

LaBeouf has yet to respond to Eastwood’s allegations. This isn’t the first time LaBeouf’s behavior allegedly caused problems on set. The Disturbia star was originally slated to star alongside Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, but left the film in September 2020 ahead of filming after sources told Variety that director Olivia Wilde found him “not an easy guy to work with” and “off-putting.” Citing Wilde’s “no assholes” policy, the insider alleged LaBeouf “displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.”

Wilde also expressed support for LaBeouf’s ex, FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against the actor in December 2020, alleging the Holes star abused her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. LaBeouf has denied all the allegations against him, but in an email to The New York Times, wrote, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say,” LaBeouf wrote. He continued that the abuse allegations made by twigs and ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho “are not true,” but that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”