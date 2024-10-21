A prominent comedian revealed he “nearly died” after a misadventure with the honeymoon suite and a heart-shaped waterbed after a hotel upgrade. Jack Dee is currently having great success in the current season of Taskmaster, but recently, he detailed how he was given the complimentary upgrade while on the road.

“I checked into a hotel and they said, ‘Oh, we’ve upgraded you.’ My heart always sinks when they say that, because in a hotel, I just want a regular room,” Dee said on his Oh My Dog! podcast. “Usually an upgrade means there’s a spiral staircase to the loo or something, and they think you’re going to be pleased with it. And I’m not.”

As he details, he is just checking in because he wants a typical room with all of the typical hotel accoutrements in their typical hotel place. No spiral stairs, live animals or flashy themes necessary. So he admits he’s annoyed from the start, long before he realizes they upgraded him to the honeymoon suite.

“They’ve given me the honeymoon suite. It was so tacky. It was a heart-shaped waterbed. That’s sad enough, but sleeping there on your own?” he continues, deciding to carry and get through the night. “I thought, there’s nothing for it, I had to go to bed. But I didn’t realise, you’re meant to turn the water bed on so that you heat the water up a bit. But it was a cold night and the water was freezing. I went to sleep on it because I was tired. And then when I woke up about two o’clock in the morning, the whole of my back was numb with cold.

“I actually thought I’d just died in the night or something, or, you know, I had partial rigor mortis from it,” he continued. “I got all the bedding and slept on the floor for the rest of the night. So don’t get a water bed. Well, if you do, turn it on before you get in, they’re meant to warm up.”

And that doesn’t even touch on the reality of a water bed potentially leaking at any point. But at least it wasn’t a disastrous stay in the end.