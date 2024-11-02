Shemar Moore Gives a Pretty Clear Hint About ‘S.W.A.T.’ After Season 8

As S.W.A.T. is in the midst of a comeback after getting uncanceled for a second time, Shemar Moore is getting real about the procedural’s future. The series was initially canceled by CBS after six seasons, but after much upset, the network and studio Sony renegotiated a new deal for one final season consisting of 13 episodes. However, earlier this year, before the season was even up, CBS made the surprise announcement that S.W.A.T. would indeed be returning, and for a full 22-episode Season 8.

Moore, 54, reflected on roller coaster that is S.W.A.T. while speaking with People and how grateful he is. “To get canceled twice in a row and to get uncanceled twice in a row, I give kudos to me running my mouth on social media,” he shared. “Nothing lasts forever, but I fight.” While getting uncanceled twice means that CBS could be looking to keep S.W.A.T. a little longer, and as much as people would want the show to go on forever, Moore joked that it might not be feasible.

“Everybody at S.W.A.T. wants Season 13. And I’m like, ‘You’ve got to talk to my knees, boy. It ain’t no joke,’” Moore said. “Hey, I’m 54. It ain’t like it was. It’s harder and harder running around, jumping over cars and playing tough guy and trying to keep that six-pack together.” While the series could always continue without Moore’s Hondo, it would be pretty hard to watch the series without either, so that’s definitely out of the question.

It might be a little too early to predict whether a Season 9 will happen, but at the very least, the cast and crew did recently film the 150th episode. Plus, there is much more to look forward to in Season 8, whether it’s the final season or not. It’s not confirmed that Season 8 will be it, and from the sounds of it, Shemar Moore does want the show to go on, but it might all depend on how he’s feeling and where the story goes. Whatever the case may be, at the very least, whenever S.W.A.T. does eventually end, it’s when the cast and crew decide it to be and not because of the network but that’s pretty rare these days.

In the meantime, fans can always watch the current eighth season on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with the first seven seasons streaming on Netflix.