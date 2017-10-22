Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, shared a heartbreaking video with fans on Saturday. In the video shared to YouTube that has raked in more than 18,000 views, the 25-year-old revealed the couple recently suffered a miscarriage.

“We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it,” Johnson said in the introduction.

Earlier in the week, Johnson learned she was expecting their first baby. The former gymnast filmed her thoughts on the pregnancy, which she said was not planned. She took several pregnancy tests on the way to New York, where she was doing a press tour without East, and they all came up positive.

East also filmed his thoughts on becoming a father, noting he hoped to wait a few years but is still excited. “My heart is beating at like twice the normal rate,” he said. “Also, to my future kid, if you are on the way, I love you. I have no idea who you are, what you are, or what you’ll be like. But I’m pumped to meet you.”

In the later part of the video though, the couple learn the heartbreaking news. They visit a doctor because Johnson is having stomach pains. Their doctor tells them she miscarried.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson wrote in the YouTube video description. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

“We believe God’s got a bigger plan for us,” Johnson said in the video. “All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole.”

Johnson and East have been married since April 2016. Johnson won five medals at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, while East is a retired NFL long snapper. The couple post new videos every week on their YouTube page and already posted a second video thanking fans for their support.

