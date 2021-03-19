Sharon Stone Reveals She Was Told to Sleep With Her Co-Star for 'On-Screen Chemistry'

✖

Sharon Stone is preparing to release a new memoir, and in it, she reveals how she was once told to sleep with a co-star for the sake of their "on-screen chemistry." According to Vanity Fair, in the book — titled The Beauty of Living Twice — Stone recalls the time when an unnamed producer made the outlandish suggestion, writing that "he explained to me why I should f— my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry." She shared that the same producer also boasted about having a love scene with Ava Gardner many years ago.

In response to the ridiculous notion that she should sleep with a fellow cast member for better on-screen chemistry, Stone says she hit back hard. "You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test ... Now you think if I f— him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed," she quipped. Stone goes on to share, "I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f— him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so."

Stone goes on to clarify that she never slept with the co-star in question, but that he did make "a few haphazard passes" to try and get her to. She also shared that this was not the only time a producer attempted to get her to sleep with a co-star. "I've had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, 'So, are you going to f— him, or aren't you? … You know it would go better if you did,'" she writes.

In the book, Stone also explains that her refusal to comply with the producer's suggestion ended up getting her labeled "difficult." She goes on to say that it wasn't just producers she had to deal with saying wildly inappropriate things to her, as she claims an ex-manager once told her she wouldn't get hired because she wasn't "sexy" enough. "I wasn't, as they liked to say in Hollywood at the time, 'f—able,'" she writes. The Beauty of Living Twice is scheduled to be released on March 30.