Sharon Stone Grieves Loss of Mother Dorothy Stone in Moving Tribute

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her mother, Dorothy Marie Stone.

The Basic Instinct star revealed her mother’s passing in a social media tribute Monday, nearly four months after Dorothy’s death in March at the age of 91.

“My hilarious, complex mother died,” Stone captioned a photo of herself and her mother, adding that although her mother passed away several months ago, she has “just processed it now.” Reflecting on her mother’s life, Stone added, “a product of the last depression, let’s NOT do this again” as she called on her followers to “protect and care.”

Stone was quickly met with condolences from her famous pals, including actress Holland Taylor, who commented, “’Look at those eyes!!! I’m sure you will always see them, inside— love to you!” Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support with a broken heart emoji, while Uzo Aduba wrote, “Oh. I’m so sorry for your loss, Sharon.” Viola Davis said she was “sending love and blessings in abundance.”

Although Stone didn’t share any details surrounding her mother’s passing, Dorothy reportedly “passed away peacefully with her family and close friends by her side” on Wednesday, March 26, according to Daily Inter Lake. Lovingly known as “Dot” among friends, Dorothy, worked as a bookkeeper at the tool and die company her husband founded, Aggressive Forge, was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1933 and married father Joseph Stone in 1950. The couple welcomed a total of three children together – the Oscar-winning actress, as well as her siblings Kelly and Michael.

Reflecting on her upbringing during a discussion about her career at the Zurich Film Festival in 2021, Stone said her mother’s parenting was “tough,” recalling how she once “asked her: ‘Why you never let me lean on you?’ She said: ‘Because I taught you to stand on your two goddamn feet.’” She said she later realized that “for my mother, teaching me to stand on my two goddamn feet was teaching me to love myself.”

Dorothy is survived by her three children and several grandchildren. Her husband, Stone’s father, passed away in 2009 at the age of 79, just shy of their 60th anniversary.