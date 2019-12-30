Sharon Stone Says Dating App ‘Blocked’ Her After Users Assumed Her Profile Was Fake

Sharon Stone is looking for love, but too many people thought the Casino actress could not possibly be using the dating app Bumble that they reported her profile as fake. Stone said on Twitter Sunday that the reports led her to being blocked on the app. On Monday, the issue was corrected, and Bumble assured her she can go back to using it.

“I went on the [Bumble] dating sight and they closed my account,” Stone tweeted Sunday night. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey [Bumble], is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

Stone later tweeted a screenshot of the Bumble notification telling her she was blocked.

“We’re committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated,” the message read. “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Stone, 61, got several responses of support from fans. Even director Ava DuVernay showed her support by tweeting a gif of Meryl Streep applauding at the Oscars.

After Stone’s tweet went viral, the people at Bumble scrambled to fix the situation.

“AHA! [Stone], we at [Bumble] found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again,” Bumble executive editor Clare O’Connor tweeted. “You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

“There can only be one [queen] Stone,” the Bumble team tweeted. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

A Bumble spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly the company is “so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive.”

“However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified,” the spokesperson continued. “Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we’d like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!”

The Total Recall star has been married and divorced twice, first to Michael Greenburg and then to journalist Phil Bronstein. She has three adopted children, Quinn Kelly, 13, Laird Vonne, 14, and Roan Joseph, 19.

In an October 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Stone said she was not looking for love at that time, as she focused on raising her children.

“I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won’t be a single parent,” Stone said at the time. “Then, eventually you realize, I think it’s better. I’m no longer hoping for someone.”

“Now, I sit down and tell them, this is where I have to teach you how to be a gentleman and a man and we’re going to figure that out together,” Stone added. “There were times that we thought maybe there would be someone else to help with that, but there isn’t. So that’s what we’re doing now.”

Stone has an Oscar nomination for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s Casino and will be seen in HBO’s upcoming The New Pope. In 2019, she appeared in Netflix’s The Laundromat and Rolling Thunder Revue.

Photo credit: Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images