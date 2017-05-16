Sharon Stone Stuns in Bikini, Proves She’s Sexier Than Ever Approaching 60

At 59 years old, Sharon Stone wants you to know that it’s possible to rock a bikini on Instagram and feel sexy in your skin.

“I think that people are just astounded that you could be pushing 60 and still be OK,” she joked with Entertainment Tonight at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies’ annual Mother’s Day Luncheon in Beverly Hills last week.

It's so hot today! #summer16 #staycool

You might recall Stone’s flawless bikini pic from last summer — you know, the one that inadvertently motivated everyone else to hit the gym? She says she loves feeling confident in her body.

Have a great weekend. SS. Bikini: #Fendi Hat: #Ravenclaw; Harry Potter

“I like to feel comfortable in my own body,” she shares. “And I think when you start to feel discomfort in your body, you should probably listen to that.”

Stone says she has her naturally thin frame and love of sports to thank for her fit physique.

“I mean, I’ve always been a jock,” Stone notes. “I’m naturally kind of skinny, and I think that people are just amazed that, you know, you don’t have to fall apart. But you don’t!”

“I think that I am lucky that I prefer to eat healthy,” she adds. “I listen to my body, and I like sports … I think that it’s the better way to live. And so, that’s it! I just think that a healthy body, mind and spirit is the way to go. And I think that, so you end up being able to wear a bathing suit is like one of the bonuses I guess.”

Ready. #birthday #prep

Stone told Shape magazine that she works out at 24-Hour Fitness, a change in pace from other celebs who enlist personal trainers and private gyms. “Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion,” she says.

She lists yoga, dance, strength training and full-body stretches as the means behind her fit bod, and as a mom of three, she’s no stranger to squeezing in a workout whenever and wherever you can.

“Sometimes I do a series of standing leg lifts and circles in the tub, using the water as resistance,” she told Shape.

If that’s not honest, we don’t know what is. Keep rocking that bikini, girl!

