Sharon Osbourne Spotted With Daughter Aimee in Rare Public Sighting

Sharon Osbourne was recently spotted out shopping with her daughter Aimee Osbourne in a rare public sighting! Aimee is hardly ever seen with her parents in public because she doesn’t necessarily like to be in the public eye. In fact, the 36-year-old chose to leave her house at an early age just to get away from her family while they were filming their hit MTV show, The Osbournes.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen out shopping together in Los Angeles. The 67-year-old beauty was all smiles as she rocked a pair of black flared pants, a striped top and a beige trench coat, accessorized with sunglasses. Her 36-year-old daughter stepped out in a pair of striped pants as well, with a black top and a matching puffer jacket.

Unlike Aimee’s siblings, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, she chose to stray away from the cameras while the family taped their reality show. Instead, she moved out at the young age of 16 just so she could avoid it all. In an interview with Nylon, she discussed her decision saying, “I think, you know, when people say, ‘Why the choice?’ It didn’t even feel like, ‘Should I or shouldn’t I?’”

She added, “It was just not my aspiration.”

Osbourne revealed on her popular show The Talk that she regrets “every day that she did” when she chose to leave home.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” she explained.

Despite her choice to leave, it doesn’t appear as though it effected their relationship. Instead, even though Aimee stays away from the cameras as much as possible, she is seen out from time-to-time with her mom when they go shopping together.

Osbourne recently faced backlash after she admitted to firing her assistant, even though he saved her dogs from a house fire. The host explained on the BBC game show Would I Lie to You that when she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s house caught on fire form a candle they received as a gift, Osbourne rushed to get her husband out of the house when her assistant was nowhere to be found. When he woke up from from being asleep, he asked her if everything was okay and that’s when she said no. She told him to get the dogs before the firefighters were able to get there, but by the time they arrived, her assistant was put on oxygen.

After the terrifying experience, the Osbournes were laughing and her assistant questioned what they were laughing at because he didn’t find any of it funny. She then fired him after she removed his oxygen mask, claiming that her dogs needed the oxygen more, even though her now former assistant potentially suffered permanent lung damage from rescuing the dogs.