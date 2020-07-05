Sharon Osbourne Just Went After Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

✖

Sharon Osbourne didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and how they’ve handled the past few months. The Talk co-host was very candid in giving her take on the two and how they’ve come across as tone deaf.

Her comments come after West, who recently announced his decision to run for President of the United States in the 2020 election, uploaded a photo shouting out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians on becoming a billionaire. Osbourne was not appreciative of the timing of his remarks considering all that is going on in the country between the coronavirus pandemic and the topic of social injustice across the states. She said it “isn’t the right time” for someone to brag about their financial success, adding that she never was “keen” on that anyways. Osbourne admitted it made her “cringe” seeing someone go to that level. “There was a time in Hollywood when people didn’t talk about it,” Osboure explained, calling the whole thing “gross.”

All of this comes on the heels of West coming out with a shocking announcement on Saturday. That was when the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper shared with the world his decision to enter his name into the election. West had previously flirted with the idea in 2015 when he shared his interest in running at the MTV Video Music Awards. There’s a lot of hoops he’d have to go through in order to get his name on the ticket and some obstacles that would likely impede him from being on the ballot in all 50 states running as an independent candidate, but West’s closest peers seem to be supportive of his decision.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kardashian retweeted his post adding an American flag emoji with it. Elon Musk also got in on the action after the two previously shared a photo of themselves hanging out. The Tesla chief responded, “You have my full support!”

As for Osbourne, she recently chimed in on the John Wayne controversy. The iconic Western film actor was involved in a 1971 interview that saw him express racist remarks, bringing to light a movement to drop his name and likeness from an Orange County airport. In her comments, Osbourne referred to him as "creepy."