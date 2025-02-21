Sharon Osbourne Admits She Regrets Not Letting Husband Ozzy Audition for Famous Movie Role

Ozzy Osbourne nearly became a buccaneer in Pirates of the Caribbean, and wife Sharon Osbourne still regrets not letting him. The Talk alum, 72, revealed her “biggest mistake” being her husband’s manager over the years was not allowing him to audition for a role in the pirate epic during a Feb. 19 episode of The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan.

“Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?” Sharon asked Corgan, 57. “He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no.” Sharon asked, “Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?” as the Smashing Pumpkins frontman agreed, “He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless.”

Sharon alluded to Rolling Stones member Keith Richards’ role as Captain Teague in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as she continued, “Because when Johnny [Depp] wanted Keith to be a pirate, you remember?”

Ozzy, 76, has made appearances on the silver screen before, appearing in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Little Nicky, The Jerky Boys and more. Recently, the “Crazy Train” rocker has been focusing on his music career as he prepares for the Black Sabbath reunion concert scheduled for July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Ozzy, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, revealed earlier this month that he will perform during only some of the final Black Sabbath concert due to his health. “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them,” he said during an appearance on Ozzy Speaks as part of the SiriusXM radio station Ozzy’s Boneyard. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Sharon revealed this month that her husband is no longer able to walk because of Parkinson’s, telling The Sun, “Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been.” She added of Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert, “He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.”