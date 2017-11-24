‘Shameless’ Star Ethan Cutkosky Officially Charged With DUI

Ethan Cutkosky, who plays Carl Gallagher on Shameless, has been charged with DUI after he was arrested during a traffic stop earlier in November.

The 18-year-old faces one count of misdemeanor DUI, as well as citations related to his driving, according to TMZ. Cutkosky failed a field sobriety test; however, he was booked for drug usage not alcohol.

If convicted of the charges he could reportedly face six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. He could also lose his license.

Production on Shameless, which is currently airing its eighth season, was not affected by the arrest since filming had already wrapped. The show is Showtime’s highest rated and most watched show. Unsurprisingly it was renewed for a ninth season after season eight premiered to rave reviews.

William H. Macy, Cutkosky’s on-screen dad, spoke out about the teenager’s arrest.

“Hollywood is tough on kids,” he said, calling the young actor a “great kid.”