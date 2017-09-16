‘Shameless’ Star Cameron Monaghan Calls out Floyd Mayweather Over Donald Trump Defense

Shameless star Cameron Monaghan had some strong words for Floyd Mayweather after the latter came out in support of President Donald Trump‘s notorious “locker room talk” comments.

TMZ asked the actor, who also appears on Gotham, if he agreed with Mayweather’s stance.

“Why does anyone go to an athlete for life advice?” Monaghan said. “He’s a great boxer, but he can’t read! Don’t listen to that guy, it’s ridiculous.”

Mayweather recently signed off on Trump’s “grab her by the p—-” tape, which was released by The Washington Post in October 2016, and said it was how “real men” talk.

“Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a–. You see her a–? I had to squeeze her a–. I had to grab that fat a–.’ Right?” Mayweather said, “So he talking locker room talk.”

To the “real man” sentiment, Monaghan completely disagreed and told the boxer to “be a person” and “be a man.”

Mayweather has yet to respond to the actor’s remarks.

