‘Shameless’ Alum Emmy Rossum Is Apparently Not a Fan of Tik Tok: ‘I Can’t Download Another Damn App’

Emmy Rossum isn’t a fan of Tik Tok. The video-sharing platform has taken off in recent months, but the Shameless star wants no part of it. She took her issue to Twitter last week, where she revealed that her issue boils down to the fact that she “can’t download another damn app.”

tik tok or tok tik or whatever the hell its called I don’t know what it is or what is does and I don’t want to know what it is or what it does bc I can’t download another damn app. I just CANNOT. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 15, 2020

Last week was a fairly active week for Rossum on Twitter. Among her many tweets, there was an inspiring message that was tied in directly to a fairly obscure fact about Coca-Cola, a passionate thread about this year’s Oscar nominees, and the fact that she learned the final season of her old series, Shameless, was set to air this summer.

Rossum played Fiona Gallagher for the first nine seasons of the Showtime dramedy, which is concluding with its 11th. While her character was written off the show, she wasn’t killed off, meaning she could possibly return before its conclusion. Showtime’s president of entertainment, Gary Levine, told Deadline that it was “too early to say” if Rossum will be back.

“She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn’t owe us anything,” Levine revealed. “She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely.”

Levine also said the decision to end the series was because the network “really wanted the summer to be strong.”

“We wanted to be able to use Shameless as a lead-in for On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which is a show we really love. Shameless feels like a compatible lead-in and brings a big and compatible audience to it. Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number.”

Rossum’s co-star, William H. Macy, also took to Twitter last week to reflect on the upcoming end of Shameless, using the phrase “parting is such sweet sorrow.”

The final season of Shameless is set to air this summer on Showtime.