Shailene Woodley Said She Doesn’t Watch TV While at the Emmys and Twitter Had Thoughts

Shailene Woodley attended the Emmys Sunday night as a nominee for her hit HBO limited series, Big Little Lies, and as one does, she gave a few interviews while on the red carpet.

In one of those interviews, the actress told E! News that she doesn’t really watch TV.

“All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to,” she said. “When do people have time to? I’m a reader, so I always read a book.”

Woodley is known for her roles on television shows including The O.C. and The Secret Life of the American Teenager and has also starred in several major films, including the Divergent series, which many people noted in their puzzled responses to her comment.

The premise of the Emmys

Some Twitter users were not having it, noting that Woodley made her comments on TV, at an award show celebrating TV shows, where she was nominated for her role on a TV show.

Keeping things natural

Some used the comment to joke about Woodley’s love of the natural lifestyle. The actress has previously shared that she was homeless by choice and living out of a carry-on bag for a period of time. She also makes her own deoderant and other products.

The importance of reading

Others supported the star and her love of reading, not quite understanding what all the fuss was about.

