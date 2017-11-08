Shailene Woodley Said She Doesn’t Watch TV While at the Emmys and Twitter Had Thoughts

Shailene Woodley attended the Emmys Sunday night as a nominee for her hit HBO limited series, Big Little Lies, and as one does, she gave a few interviews while on the red carpet.

In one of those interviews, the actress told E! News that she doesn’t really watch TV.

“All my friends who watch TV, I always ask them when they have time to,” she said. “When do people have time to? I’m a reader, so I always read a book.”

Woodley is known for her roles on television shows including The O.C. and The Secret Life of the American Teenager and has also starred in several major films, including the Divergent series, which many people noted in their puzzled responses to her comment.

The premise of the Emmys

Some Twitter users were not having it, noting that Woodley made her comments on TV, at an award show celebrating TV shows, where she was nominated for her role on a TV show.

Shailene Woodley smirking into the camera and saying “I’m a reader” while at the big TV awards is good — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 17, 2017

Pretty rich of shailene woodley to brag about how she doesnt have a tv while she is currently on tv for being nominated for a tv show — Christine (@christine_sayss) September 17, 2017

I mean, @shailenewoodley knows where she is and why she’s there, right? #Emmys — Lori (@loriegabidel) September 17, 2017

Keeping things natural

Some used the comment to joke about Woodley’s love of the natural lifestyle. The actress has previously shared that she was homeless by choice and living out of a carry-on bag for a period of time. She also makes her own deoderant and other products.

“I’m a reader,” says Shailene Woodley, who doesn’t have a TV (or a home) and makes her own deodorant out of ground up Smurfs. #Emmys2017 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 17, 2017

Shailene Woodley says on the red carpet she doesn’t have a TV; she watches her shows by gazing in a drop of morning dew on a forest fern — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 17, 2017

Shailene Woodley does not own a TV, but when the Red Wedding happened, a fawn walked up to her and shed a single tear, and she just knew — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 17, 2017

The importance of reading

Others supported the star and her love of reading, not quite understanding what all the fuss was about.

WAIT people are mad because Shailene Woodley said she prefers to read than watch TV? pic.twitter.com/4AxnDh2s4l — Bend The Knee (@SamiJo91) September 18, 2017

People trying to drag Shailene Woodley because she said she prefers to read over watch TV, is confirmation that everyone is stupid. — Danisha Carter (@DanishaCarter4) September 18, 2017

People really getting onto Shailene Woodley for reading books instead of watch tv. i’ve officially given up on the human race. — ❤ Shai (@lore_shai) September 18, 2017

Shailene Woodley probably legit does not have time to watch tv and reads a lot because a book is easier to have on set than a tv so chill — Rachel (@aremarrs) September 18, 2017

