Movie Star Hospitalized for Heat Stroke: Update on Shah Rukh Khan's Condition

One of the biggest international stars in the movie industry is currently on the mend. According to Press Trust India and IANS, film legend Shah Rukh Khan, 58, was hospitalized last week after suffering from heat stroke. IANS notes his symptoms included "high fever and dehydration."

Medical responders admitted Khan to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, India on Wednesday; he was discharged on Thursday. As CNN points out, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, let fans know he was "doing well" in the wake of the incident, which occurred as India experienced a serious heat wave.

(Photo: Prodip Guha / Getty Images)

"To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers – he is doing well," Dadlani wrote on X. "Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Khan, known as "The King of Bollywood," was in Ahmedabad to watch a cricket match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to The Hindustan Times, Khan was seen after his release, celebrating with KKR, which he co-owns, after their victory in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday.

Some of Khan's most popular movies include Jawan, Pathaan, My Name is Khan, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Ra One. TIME named him as one of the world's "Most Influential People of 2023."