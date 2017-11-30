‘Shadowhunters’ Star Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Using Gay Slur

Shadowhunters star Dominic Sherwood has issued an apology after using a gay slur in his co-star Matthew Daddario’s Facebook Live video.

Sherwood, 27, took to Instagram Tuesday night with Daddario at his side to address what he had said and issue an apology.

“I’m speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable, and not to make any excuses in any way. The way I behaved today was disgusting and abhorrent, and Matt’s reaction was absolutely correct. It was one of disgust,” Sherwood began. “I think so many problematic phrases go unchallenged and they perpetrate negativity and hate and intolerance. And today I was a part of that and I am truly, truly sorry.”

He went on to promise that moving forward the words he chooses to use will “create love, happiness, and tolerance.” He added that he was “deeply sorry” and that he never intended to spread a message of hate or intolerance or create an atmosphere of unhappiness and sadness.

Daddario, who portrays Alec, one half of a popular LGBT relationship on the show, addressed the fans after Sherwood was finished speaking.

“I just wanna say one thing, especially to the young people who watch this show, rely on this show. I want you to know that we support you tremendously. It is a conversation that we have every day. It is something we work for every day.”

On Tuesday, Daddario was filming himself for a Facebook Live session that has since been deleted. Sherwood, 27, entered the room and could be hear off-screen saying “What’s up f-g.” His co-star quickly ushered him aside, informing him that he was broadcasting live and that those watching could hear him.

Sherwood’s use of the slur was immediately met with backlash online, some fans of the show calling for a recasting of his character.