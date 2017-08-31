‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon Eyeing Run for Governor

Former HBO star, Cynthia Nixon is the latest actor looking to make the jump into politics.

The Associated Press reports that the Sex and the City star is emerging as a possible candidate for New York governor. Born in the Big Apple, Nixon has been involved with the city's political scene for quite some time now, with liberal groups insisting she consider a gubernatorial run.

Billy Easton, Director of the public education advocacy group Alliance for Quality Education, told the Wall Street Journal that Nixon was "an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people."

Nixon has been currently using her celebrity status to support LGBTQ rights. The actress, married to Christine Marinoni, took to New York's Stonewall Inn this past winter to protest Trump's immigration ban.

"We must fight hard and yell loud for ourselves," she said, in part. "We have come too far to be turned back now, but we must fight just as hard and yell just as loud for Muslims — both those here and those trying to get here."

The current governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is a two-term Democrat currently planning his bid for a third term in 2018.

Photo credit: Twitter / @hellogiggles