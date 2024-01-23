Isabella Strahan Shows off Her Shaved Head in Bikini Photo Shoot With Twin Sister After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter Isabella is soaking up the sun with her twin sister Sophia before beginning the chemotherapy stage of her brain tumor treatment. The college student, who was diagnosed with a malignant tumor known as medulloblastoma in October, took to Instagram to share photos of her quality sister time Monday.

In the photos, the twins pose together in bikinis as Isabella shows off her shaved head. "In good company," Isabella wrote alongside the photos. Sophia shared a similar post on her own profile, captioning it, "Us again." Isabella has been open about her cancer treatment journey, revealing on YouTube in December that she had completed six weeks of radiation and would start chemotherapy later this month at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

"That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over," she shared on Good Morning America. "I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap up. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing." Isabella also revealed the symptoms that led to her diagnosis, which included "headaches, nausea" and the inability to walk straight. Through it all, the teen is trying to keep a positive attitude. "Perspective is a big thing," she said. "I'm grateful. I am grateful just to walk or see friends or do something, 'cause when you can't do something, it really impacts you."

Sophia has been by her twin's side the whole time, writing on Instagram after her sister shared her diagnosis publicly, "I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world. The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me and I'm so proud of you. Us forever."

Isabella's father has also shared his confidence in his daughter's strength, saying on Good Morning America, "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this." He added, "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter."