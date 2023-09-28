Bradley Cooper Spotted With Buzzcut After Covering up His Haircut for Weeks

Bradley Cooper has been spotted with a buzzcut, after covering up his new haircut for weeks. PEOPLE published photos of the actor out and about in New York City on Wednesday, with his hair trimmed way down. Earlier this month, Cooper was photographed wearing a hat while out in public, and it appeared he'd recently shaved his now. We now have confirmation that he did, in fact, opt for a new buzzcut.

The new look comes after Cooper's upcoming biofilm recently courted a bit of controversy over the actor's appearance. Cooper has been hard at work on Maestro, a biographical movie about the life of late composer Leonard Bernstein. In addition to directing, producing, and co-writing the film, Cooper stars as the late musical legend. As part of the costuming and make-up for the role, Cooper dons a fake nose, which has often been used as a stereotype against the Jewish community. This has led many to criticize Cooper and the film, per Us Weekly, including comments about the depiction appearing anti-Semitic. In response, Bernstein's children — Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein — penned a stark defense of the actor and his movie.

New/ Bradley Cooper Debuts New Buzz Cut During Morning Stroll in NYC today#bradleycooper #ny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Irh3aDouLr — BradleyCooperNews (Fan Account) (@BCooperfanpage) September 27, 2023

"Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," the three said in a joint statement. "We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration. It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts."

"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," the Berstein children's statement continued. "Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well. Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

"At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia," the statement concluded. "We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can't wait for the world to see his creation."