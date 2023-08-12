Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen caused searches on Google and TikTok to spike overnight after he revealed his new look at an Ohio concert. The "Last Night" and "Wasted on You" singer brought his One Night At A Time Tour tour to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday night, where he appeared with a shaved head and clean-shaven face. This look for the country music star is unexpected, given that he usually sports a mullet and goatee.

After the show, a clip from Wallen's concert took off on TikTok, garnering 687,000 views (with 32,000 likes) as of press time. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer is shown wearing a red cap with his head shaven underneath. The signature Morgan Wallen mullet is officially gone.

morgan wallen cut his hair I REPEAT MORGAN WALEN CUT HIS HAIR and when i say cut i mean it's GONE pic.twitter.com/EJjfBw54eB — carly rogers ✨ (@xcarlyrogers) August 12, 2023

Based on the comments, many fans are taken aback by the drastic change. However, Wallen has rocked short hair before, so this isn't the craziest move he could have made, style-wise. But, it is a far cry from the long hair he started sporting while competing on The Voice Season 6 in 2014.

Morgan Wallen's new haircut comes as he's still finding great success in the country music world while still being scoffed at by most in the mainstream. The country music superstar's reputation has been tarnished by an infamous video of him uttering the n-word in 2021. (He also soured many's opinions on him in late 2020 after ignoring COVID-19 guidelines before a Saturday Night Live appearance.) As a result of the scandal and the backlash, many of Wallen's fans bought his albums out of protest and/or fear that his music would be removed from sale. His 2021 LP, Dangerous: The Double Album, has now sold more than 6 million copies in the U.S. as a result.

Even though his financials have never been better, the 30-year-old vocalist has actively tried to improve his reputation through a series of good deeds for both his fans and the public. In 2022, he donated thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in need. In March, he put on a free concert for his fans at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, while also livestreaming on social media, free of charge. In July, he provided free concert tickets to the family of one of the victims of the infamous University of Idaho student murders. Just this week, Morgan Wallen pledged $500,000 towards revitalizing a Nashville park's baseball and softball complex.

His representatives have also been hard at work to clarify rumors once negative stories around him surface. The "Thinkin' Bout Me" and "Broadway Girls" singer's team pounced on claims that a recent concert cancellation was due to an alcohol abuse issue. They also made sure to distance Wallen from a recent situation where his ex-girlfriend's dog bit their child.