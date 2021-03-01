Seth Rogen Launches Houseplant, His New Weed Company

✖

Actor Seth Rogen is finally prepared to bring his "life's work" to the U.S., and by "life's work," he means his cannabis company Houseplant. Rogen co-founded the company in Canada in May 2019, but it was not until Monday that the Superbad star announced plans to launch Houseplant products in California next week. In addition to weed, the company is also releasing ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics.

"If you know anything about me, I'm going to assume it's that I really love weed," Rogen, 38, said in a one-minute clip he posted on Twitter. "But what you probably don't know about me is that I have been working on my own weed company for the last 10 years and we are finally ready to launch in America." Rogen promised the "best strains of weed that have been handpicked, and by that, I mean hand-smoked by me." It is "just the weed that I want to be smoking," the actor said, as he showed off the little stackable tins the weed is packaged in. He also showed off the table lighter Houseplant will be releasing.

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

"This is just the beginning," Rogen teased. "This is honestly my life's work and I've never been more excited about anything. I hope you enjoy it." Rogen later showed off the Houseplant Pancake Ice Sativa strain, which is what Rogen smokes. He said it is over 33% THC. All Houseplant strains are "named after weather systems," a reference to Pineapple Express.

After Rogen's video went live on Twitter, the Houseplant website crashed. He founded the Toronto-based Houseplant in May 2019 and co-owns it with Canopy Growth Corporation, the same conglomerate that has signed endorsement deals with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, reports NBC News. houseplant already sells dried flower cannabis, soft gel capsules, and pre-rolled joints in Canada.

This is our Pancake Ice sativa. (All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express). Our Pancake Ice is what I smoke all day. It’s over 33% THC. pic.twitter.com/buLcuLwZgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

Rogen co-founded Houseplant with his creative partner, Evan Goldberg, who co-write Pineapple Express, Superbad, The Interview, and This Is The End with the actor. The company's launch in the U.S. "has been a long time coming," CEO Michael Mohr said in a statement to MarketWatch. He later noted, "We have spent years obsessing about the underserved cannabis consumer, researching and ideating what the holistic Houseplant experience should look like."