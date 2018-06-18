Seth MacFarlane Says Fox News ‘Makes Me Embarrassed’ to Work for Fox

Seth MacFarlane has been synonymous with 20th Century Fox ever since his first animated series, Family Guy, debuted on the Fox network in 1999. But when the subject of Fox News came up on his Twitter feed this week, the comedic actor said he was “embarrassed” by his employer.

On Friday, MacFarlane retweeted a post from Brian Stelter, who was criticizing Fox News political pundit Tucker Carlson.

“Isn’t this sad? Tonight [Tucker Carlson] told his viewers not to believe ANYTHING they learn from his rivals. ‘If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Stelter wrote.

MacFarlane emphatically disagreed with Carlson’s notion, writing “In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news source, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe s—, and it’s business like this that make me embarrassed to work for this company.”

MacFarlane’s comment was met by numerous comments telling him he should either leave the company if he feels that way or take more action. 20th Century Fox TV and Fox News are two separate entities within the corporation

The Orville actor has been an active supporter of the Democratic Party in the past, reportedly donating more than $200,000 to various political campaigns, including Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential run.

He’s also been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration and its policies over the past two years. In 2016, he posted a lengthy written note about why numerous actors in Hollywood have spoken out against the current President.

“Most of us love America a hell of a lot and we don’t want America to be conned the way many of us have ourselves,” part of his note read. “Trump is not of the People. Trump is of Hollywood. And that’s the problem.”

It’s possible MacFarlane could be completely separated from Fox News in the near future as Comcast and Disney are currently in a bidding war over Fox’s television and film departments. Regardless of whichever company completes the sale, Fox News, Fox Sports and local Fox television stations will not be involved.