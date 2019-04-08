Serena Williams Accidentally Hints at Gender of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Baby

Did Serena Williams accidentally reveal that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl? Betting odds are increasingly looking that way in the U.K. after the tennis player’s most recent interview.

When asked about advice she had for fellow parents, Williams, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia in November with husband Alexis Ohanian, told E! News, “Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves.”

She then added, “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not. No, you’re not.’ She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations.”

Williams’ seemingly innocent comment has many wondering if Markle could be the pregnant friend she referred to, considering she recently threw her a star-studded baby shower in New York City.

Despite the fact that Markle and Harry previously said that they didn’t know if they were having a boy or girl, because they wanted it to be a surprise, online gambling company Ladbrokes slashed the odds of Markle giving birth to a girl from 8/13 to 4/7.

“Royal punters are looking for any slip-ups and Serena might just have given them one. We’re taking no chances and have slashed odds on a girl as a result,” spokesperson Alex Apati told PEOPLE magazine.

Williams, who stars in a new commercial for Pampers’ Cruisers 360 FIT diapers with daughter Alexis Olympia, did tell Reuters that Markle is benefitting from her partnership.

“I may have already sent Pampers across the pond,” she told Reuters, although she added to E! News that she’s already confident Markle won’t need much help as a new mom.

“She’ll be the best mom, for sure,” she told E! News.

The friendship between the famous women began when they first met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and immediately hit it off. They also appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl, competing in DIRECTV’s Celebrity Beach Bowl.

Williams attended Markle and Harry’s royal wedding last May, and helped throw Markle a baby shower in February. She even snapped a selfie inside The Mark Hotel, where the celebration was held. Guests, including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer, were treated to a flower-arranging class and plenty of food.