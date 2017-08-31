Serena Williams Celebrates ‘50s-Inspired Baby Shower With Star-Studded Party

With Serena Williams' baby almost here, the tennis champion is celebrating with a stunning '50s-themed baby shower that included some of her very best, celebrity friends.

Marking the milestone occasion in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Williams was joined by her sister, Venus and close friends, including Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and songwriter Angie Beyince.

Posing in front of a cherry red truck, the celebrity gals dressed in Doo Wop-inspired attire, complete with poodle skirts, bandanas, high ponytails and other charming 1950s attire.

The expectant mama wore a solid black crop top with pearls, while sister Venus busted out the polka dots, wearing a spotted dress and hanging out at the "Baby O' Diner."

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian. Though they have yet to find out whether they're having a baby boy or girl, the Reddit co-founder recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they "might" be having a girl on the way.

"We have our hunches. She put it really well," the 34-year-old internet entrepreneur explained. "She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ — only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

Photo credit: Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz