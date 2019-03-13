Customers Boycott Sephora Over Collaboration With Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade After College Scandal

The fallout from the college admission scandal that broke earlier this week continues and many eyes continue to be focused on Full House star Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli. While both Olivia Jade and sister Isabella Rose are at the center of the scandal itself, the former has attracted the spotlight thanks to her presence on YouTube and Instagram, and her past comments about attending college.

In the latest wrinkle to pop up following the scandal, people are now threatening beauty brand Sephora with a boycott unless they cut ties with the social media influencer following the backlash from the scandal.

According to legal documents released on Tuesday, Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli agreed to pay bribes up to “$500,000” to have their daughters admitted to USC as members of the crew team despite their lack of participation in crew at the university, which is not sitting well with Sephora shoppers. Loughlin was one of 50 arrested across the U.S. as part of the massive federal investigation. Actress Felicity Huffman was also named in the indictments.

Giannulli has been working with Sephora for months, helping the company release a “powder palette” back in December according to Business Insider. She has also posted sponsored Instagram posts for the company and collaborating on exclusive products. Until now it was business as usual, but the scandal has changed all of that.

As Business Insider points out, the official page for Olivia Jade on Sephora’s website has been hit with a flood of negative reviews in the past 24 hours. Many of the one-star reviews called for the company to pull the product or to have proceeds donated to a 19-year-old that “earned the right” to go to school on their merits.

“This palette has such an intense highlight I thought it would blind others to my privilege and toxicity,” one of the comments read, “Unfortunately, it did not work and instead left me dusty AF.”

Another says they will “never buy anything from [Sephora] again if they endorse this terrible unethical selfish lying brand.”

The backlash against Sephora’s partnership with Olivia Jade had also swept onto social media, with a number of users urging the company to “drop” the product and drop their connection to Loughlin’s daughter.

“I want Sephora to pull all products related to Olivia Jade and shut down all business and products related to it,” one comment stated in response to a Hollywood Reporter post claiming the influencer would be “radioactive” for brands going forward.

Sephora has not commented on the backlash at this point and her products remain on the official site.

Olivia Jade had previously faced a backlash in August 2018 that cast doubt on her ability to attend classes while balancing her “busy schedule.” She also addressed her “passion” with YouTube and Instagram back in February, noting she would “rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight,” in a post on Twitter.

Olivia Jade had previously faced a backlash in August 2018 that cast doubt on her ability to attend classes while balancing her "busy schedule." She also addressed her "passion" with YouTube and Instagram back in February, noting she would "rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight," in a post on Twitter.

“Education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management.”

The revelations from the scandal have now cast a harsher light on these past controversies and continue to stir outrage across the internet.