Selma Blair Reveals She ‘Cried With Relief’ After Receiving MS Diagnosis

Actress Selma Blair recently revealed that she “cried with relief” after receiving her MS diagnosis.

The Legally Blonde star spoke with Good Morning America correspondent Robin Roberts and shared what happened when doctors confirmed her illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had tears,” she said, as reported by PEOPLE. “They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing that I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that.”

“There were times when I couldn’t take it and I was really struggling with how I’m going to get by in life,” she confessed, then going on to noted that she felt like she was “not being taken seriously by doctors.”

“I dropped my son off at school a mile away and before I got home I’d have to pull over and take a nap … it was killing me,” she recalled of the time before knowing exactly what was wrong with her body. “And so when I got the diagnosis, I cried with relief.”

The moment we will all be talking about tomorrow is the courageous #SelmaBlair, making her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, at the VF Oscar party. She needs a cane to help walk, but she came to prove that no matter how tough this disease, she is a fighter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCTo0hA59d — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) February 25, 2019

Blair also spoke about how she is now, saying, “I am doing very well. I am very happy to see you. Being able to just put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of Multiple sclerosis is like. So my speech, I have spasmodic dysphonia right now. … It is interesting to be here to say this is what my particular case looks like right now.”

She went on to share that at one point she reached out to actor Michael J. Fox, who revealed several years ago that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, for support and advice.

“I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell, I’m dropping things, I’m doing strange things.’ … he got in touch with me… but like really he gives me hope,” Blair stated.

Blair’s interview comes just days after she made her first public appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, attending the 91st Academy Awards show ceremony on Sunday, and stunning crowds in a beautiful, flowing gown.