Family Swept Away in Van During Harvey Was Related to Late Singer Selena Quintanilla

The tragic story of a family of six found deceased after being swept away in a van during the devastation of Hurricane Harvey has an added element of heartbreak. The Saldivar family was related to beloved cultural icon Selena Quintanilla.

The singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, confirmed the news on Facebook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The family that drowned in Houston, Texas, were related to me. Manuel Saldivar, his wife Belia and four of their grandkids, left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safe. When they crossed a bridge, a wave of water swept the van and pushed them into the bayou. The driver was saved, but Manuel, his wife, and four grandkids drowned…” he detailed in a moving post.

He went on to explain how the victims of the flood were related to him, writing, “Manuel’s mother Carolina Was my father’s 1st cousin. My condolences to their family // 2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 3 says praised be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ the Father of Tender Mercies and the God of all comfort.”

The Saldivar family was attempting to escape the flood when their van was pulled into the water.

The deceased include 84-year-old Manuel and 81-year-old Belia, and their great-grandchildren, who were between the ages of 16 to 8.

As the aftermath of Harvey continues to bring heartbreak, celebrities and everyday heroes are emerging to help the communities in need. To see how you can donate to Hurricane Harvey click here.