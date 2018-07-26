Selena Gomez Wears ‘Keep the Faith’ T-Shirt Amid Demi Lovato’s Hospitalization

Selena Gomez seems to be sending a subtle message of support to Demi Lovato as she recovers from an apparent overdose.

The “Back to You” singer was spotted out for the first time since Lovato’s overdose, grabbing breakfast with friends Wednesday and wearing an oversized, baggy t-shirt which read “Keep the Faith” across the back.

See the photo, released by PEOPLE, here.

Although Gomez did not publicly offer words of support for the singer after news of the overdose broke Tuesday, the actress reportedly was devastated by the incident.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” a source told E! News. The former Disney darlings “haven’t been close friends in a while now,” the source added, “but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.”

“Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health,” the source said. “She hates that Demi has been suffering.”

Despite staying silent, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey offered her support for her daughter’s friend in a throwback shot Wednesday.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16,” Teefey captioned a photo of her daughter and Lovato happily celebrating Gomez’s Sweet 16. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

After Lovato opened up about her addiction and mental health issues in 2017 in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Gomez complimented the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer via social media.

“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real,” Gomez told her in an Instagram comment. “I wish more people were like you. Love you.”

Historically, Gomez and Lovato have been cautious about discussing each other’s issues with the press. After news surfaced Gomez went to rehab in early 2014, for example, Lovato politely told the outlet, “That’s all of her business, and I just want to let her do her thing.”

And without detailing Lovato’s demons, Gomez told Seventeen in 2014, “Demi’s very, very strong. She’s the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to. The only person.”

Lovato remains in the hospital, though sources say she’s doing much better. Her family is reportedly already planning the next steps in her recovery.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” a statement from Lovato’s publicist Tuesday evening read.