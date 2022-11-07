Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

In the interview, which was published on Thursday, the "Calm Down" singer opened up about feeling like an outsider in Hollywood in many ways. "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong," she said. The quote quickly went viral on social media and picked up steam when Raisa responded simply, "Interesting," to one of the posts about it before quickly deleting the comments and seemingly unfollowing Gomez on Instagram.

The "Same Old Love" singer was quick to clap back at The How I Met Your Father actress' comment, however, penning her own response in the comments of Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets)'s TikTok video explaining what had gone down between the two celebs. "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know," Gomez commented on the TikTok.

The Grammy nominee's response sparked mixed replies on social media, with some fans calling it "embarrassing" and "sad." Others defended Gomez: "She never forgot her, always thanked her for that!" one person commented in response on the TikTok. "Is she obligated to mention it EVERY INTERVIEW?"

The Grown-ish actress and The Only Murders in the Building star have been friends for 15 years after meeting during a visit to a children's hospital in 2007. Raisa would go on to donate a kidney to the Disney Channel alum a decade later in 2017, which the Rare Beauty founder announced in September 2017 alongside a message of thanks to her donor.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez captioned a photo of her holding hands with The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."