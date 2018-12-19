Selena Gomez Returns Home Following Treatment and Hospitalization

More than two months after she checked into a mental health facility, Selena Gomez has completed her treatment and returned home.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old “Wolves” singer was photographed for the first time since she sought treatment for her mental health in October, posing alongside friends in photos posted by Connar Franklin and actress Bailee Madison from a wintry vacation to Big Bear Lake in California.

“My snow [angel]’s,” Madison captioned the snap, which showed Gomez supporting BFF Taylor Swift by donning a Reputation sweatshirt.

According to sources close to the singer, Gomez has completed her stay in an East Coast mental health facility. Now, she is “in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The “Taki Taki” singer was initially admitted to the hospital during the last week of September after she was “despondent and emotional” over a “low white blood cell count” in the wake of her kidney transplant, which occurred last September. Although she was released several days later, she was re-admitted to the hospital in early October after her low blood cell count persisted, leading to an emotional breakdown.

Following the incident, Gomez was admitted to an East Coast psychiatric facility, where she was said to be receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), a treatment that she has received in the past that treats various mental health disorders.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source said at the time. “He realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

News of the singer’s hospitalization came just weeks after she announced that she would be taking a social media hiatus, addressing her break from social media in a post on Instagram.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote on Sept. 23, just prior to entering treatment. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez has been open about her health struggles in recent years, including her struggles with depression and anxiety as well as her battle with lupus, revealing in 2015 that she had undergone chemotherapy to treat the disease, which causes the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues.