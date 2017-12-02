Selena Gomez Opens up About Why She Rekindled Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

After being named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard, Selena Gomez sat down for an interview with the magazine and of course, reporters asked about her renewed relationship with singer Justin Bieber.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19 or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” Gomez said. “So maybe before it could have been forcing something wasn’t right, but that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Gomez and Bieber began spending time together again shortly after Gomez’s life-saving kidney transplant this past summer. The two have been spotted attending church together on multiple occasions recently, indicating that maybe health scares and brushes with mortality have given them the maturity to get back together.

Bieber himself has had problems with substance abuse and partying, which may have contributed to their break-up in 2014. In their time apart, Bieber’s public persona has gone from that of a teen idol to a careless playboy. In 2016, Gomez talked about their situation in an interview with W Magazine, saying “I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

Others have noted that Gomez and Bieber’s reunion comes hot on the heels of her break-up with “The Weeknd,” Abel Makkonen. However, Selena told Billboard that her split with the “Starboy” singer was not only amicable, it earned her a best friend.

“I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life,” she said of breaking up with Makkonen. “We ended it as best friends, and that was pretty remarkable for me.”