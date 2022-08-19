Selena Gomez Sparks Relationship Rumors After Outings With Two Famous Names

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner before she moved on and started a family with Travis Scott. He's been linked to a few Instagram models since then, but no one of Jenner's standards. But it appears the "Rack City" rapper may have found love in Justin Beiber's ex, singer and actress Selena Gomez. Gomez has maintained for several years that she's single. But within the last month, there's been speculation that she's dating either Andrea Iervolino or Tyga after photos of her with the men separately have surfaced. Now, sources close to Gomez are speaking out on the status of her romantic life, specifically Iervolino and Tyga.

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, Gomez is not romantically involved with Iervolino. The two were spotted hanging out in Italy with friends earlier this month. "Selena and Andrea are just friends," the source said. "She's dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys. She's really happy and is perfectly OK with being single," the source added. "She's surrounded by best friends who are her biggest support system."

Gomez and Tyga were spotted at a West Hollywood Italian restaurant and lounge, The Nice Guy, and they reportedly exited at separate times. The spot is a popular gathering location for celebrities. He previously attended her 30th birthday celebration.

Entertainment Tonight's sources shared similar sentiments. "Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time," the source said. "She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy."

But the source also told ET that Gomez has high standards. "When she is ready for a true partner, she wants someone who is trustworthy, respectful, honest—with themselves and to others, real, supportive, accepting, nice, thoughtful, funny and someone that's not in it for the fame or attention," the source said.