Why Selena Gomez and Her Mother Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez’s heart wants what it wants, but that isn’t okay with her mom.

The pop singer and her mom, Mandy Teefey, have reportedly been feuding over her rekindled relationship with ex-flame Justin Bieber, but the duo took things digital on Wednesday.

Some sleuthing fans noticed that Gomez and Teefey have unfollowed each other on Instagram just hours after a TMZ report claimed Teefey was voluntarily hospitalized last week following a “heated conversation” about her daughter’s love life.

Gomez allegedly told her mom that she and Bieber were in couples’ therapy, then Teefey “flipped … realizing the relationship was going to be more long-term than she thought.”

A source close to the family confirmed to PEOPLE that Teefey was taken to the hospital last week, but it wasn’t solely because of Bieber.

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” the insider said. “This wasn’t just about Justin.”

Still, the family has openly disapproved of Bieber, primarily because of the way he treated Gomez during their relationship from 2010 to 2015.

Still, Gomez isn’t concerned what her family or others think about her second chance with the Biebs. She recently spoke up about their new shot at love after being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19 or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” the “Wolves” singer said. “So maybe before it could have been forcing something wasn’t right, but that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

Following the family drama, Teefey posted an emotional Instagram photo of herself holding a newborn Gomez. She penned a lengthy message expressing her love for the singer, Gomez’s younger sister Gracie, and Scarlett, a third child Teefey miscarried.

So far, Gomez has not double-tapped her mom’s tribute photo.

Drama over Gomez and Bieber wasn’t meant to affect the family’s holiday plans, but these latest developments may have put a downer on their Christmas cheer.

“Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin,” a source told People just last week. “Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”