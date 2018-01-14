Selena Gomez’s Mother Breaks Silence on Their Mother-Daughter Feud

After reports that Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, are fighting over the pop star’s reconciliation with Justin Bieber, Teefey is breaking her silence on her relationship with her daughter.

According to Gossip Cop, Teefey said she isn’t happy with Gomez and Bieber’s rekindled relationship, but did say that her daughter can live her life “however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

“She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices,” Teefey added.

Teefey went on to describe the singer as “brave and fearless” and added that she was “so proud of her bravery.”

As for Teefey’s relationship with Bieber? She says she hasn’t spoken to him in years — and that includes text messages.

“Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” she said. “We never expected to manage her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was not longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”

Gomez and Bieber have had an on-off relationship for several years.