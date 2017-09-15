Selena Gomez Hospitalized Twice in Months Before Kidney Transplant

On Thursday, Selena Gomez revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer as part of her lupus treatment. Now, new details are surfacing about the scary events that led up to the transplant.

The 25-year-old singer was reportedly hospitalized twice for kidney-related issues in the months leading up to her transplant, according to The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In April, Gomez was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles for several days — that was reportedly when she learned how serious her kidney problem was and began the search for a donor.

The Blast’s unnamed sources say that after she was discharged from the hospital she went to a photo shoot to promote her single “Bad Liar,” where she chose to keep on her hospital bracelet that read “FALL RISK.” Lupus patients are often prone to falling or fainting.

TMZ reports that in May, Gomez was reportedly hospitalized again, this time with kidney failure, when she was in Chicago to see her boyfriend, The Weeknd, perform. She was rushed to the emergency room, where The Weeknd stayed with her.

Gomez has been open about her struggles with lupus for years. Last year, she revealed that she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her physical and mental health.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the 24-year-old shared with PEOPLE in 2016. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support.”

Lupus is a chronic disease that causes inflammation in various organs and can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, lungs, heart and brain. It can sometimes be mild and other times have severe, painful flare-ups.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!