Selena Gomez Is Hopeful Justin Bieber Will Listen to ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Selena Gomez hopes Justin Bieber listens to her two new songs, especially the emotional break-up song “Lose You to Love Me.” Bieber and Gomez were in a new an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before Bieber married Hailey Baldwin last year. Gomez appeared to reference the realationship in both “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” which will appear on her upcoming album.

“Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” Gomez said on The Zach Sang Show Friday, reports Page Six. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”

“Lose You to Love Me” was released on Wednesday, accompanied by a black-and-white music video for the track. “We’d always go into it blindly. I needed to lose you to find me. This dance, it was killing me softly. I needed to hate you to love me,” Gomez sings in the track.

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Gomez told Sang. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

Gomez also told Sang she has been “super, super single for two years.”

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” she continued, reports PEOPLE. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you… I’m chillin’ right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

Gomez said she is in a much happier place today and has been having “way too much fun being on my own.”

“It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome,” she said.

The 27-year-old said she would like to do “so many things differently” on her search for a new romance.

“I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything,” she said. “I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”

Gomez’s new album will be her third and first since 2015’s Revival. She told Ryan Seacrest that releasing the new music gave her a “sense of relief.” She also said she has no plans to let online negativity stop her from releasing more personal songs.

“That’s the unfortunate part of what I do. It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people,” she told Seacrest. “I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt, ’cause it would be inauthentic. I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM