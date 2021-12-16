Selena Gomez Debuts Massive Back Tattoo

Selena Gomez is rocking some new ink! The “Rare” singer, 29, debuted a large tattoo on her back Wednesday, Dec. 15 with a mysterious reveal that is keeping fans guessing. Gomez got her back piece done at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City earlier this week, showcasing the body art in an edgy new shot shared to the shop’s Instagram.

While Bang Bang normally shares detailed photos of tattoos, Gomez’s reveal shows her standing far from the camera in an empty room with her back turned to the camera. The black and white photo looks quite ominous, but it’s impossible to see exactly what the Only Murders in the Building actress had inked between her shoulder blades. It’s by far her largest tattoo to date, however, leading fans to throw out their own theories as to what it could actually depict, especially when Bang Bang immediately deleted the first photo of the tattoo posted Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Darklena is coming,” one person theorized in the comments, while another asked, “IS IT A ROSE???” Others thought it looked like a bleeding rose, while yet another commented, “Looks like a dream catcher?” Many fans thought the secrecy surrounding the tattoo meant it had some kind of connection to the upcoming release of her new album, SG3.

Gomez is no stranger to tattoos, however, and has at least 15 more dainty pieces all over her body. The “Bad Liar” singer first inked a small musical note on her wrist in 2012, telling Access Hollywood at the time that she wanted to commemorate the influence music has had on her life. Gomez has since added to her collection the Roman numerals for 1976 on the back of her neck for the year her mom was born, a bible verse on her thigh, and several matching tattoos with friends.

Gomez also recently had inked a small cross on her collarbone, telling Vogue in March, “I’m very, very spiritual. I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much – I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in and that truly is what gets me through.”