Selena Gomez Gets Matching Tattoos With Best Friend Julia Michaels

It’s officially official if you ink it on your skin and that’s what singer Selena Gomez did with her best friend Julia Michaels recently as the two ladies got matching tattoos. The two singers got arrows that when holding hands, point towards each other. Gomez took to social media to document their experience at the tattoo parlor sharing a few awesome moments on her Instagram story.

“It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever,” Gomez shared in one story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michaels also took to her story, posting, “Always to you baby,” before adding, “Love you [Selena Gomez].”

Brad Reis, who tattooed Gomez, took to his Instagram to share a photo of the four who were involved in the memorable night, including Gomez, Michaels, London Reese who tatted Michaels, and of course the photo included Reis himself.

The close friends were not only celebrating their performance together at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, California, but Michaels’ birthday after recently turning 26 years old.

Not long ago, Gomez released two songs that were inspired by her on-again-off-again relationship with ex Justin Bieber who is now married to model Hailey Baldwin. The songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” gave fans an inside peek of their relationship and the ups and downs in between. Gomez revealed that she hoped Bieber would listen to it at least once. With lyrics like “We’d always go into it blindly. I needed to lose you to find me. This dance, it was killing me softly. I needed to hate you to love me,” Gomez found herself defending her lyrics.

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” she said in an interview on The Zach Sang Show. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”