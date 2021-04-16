Selena Gomez Gets Spiritual New Tattoo on Her Collarbone, Making It Her 15th

✖

Selena Gomez got herself some new ink. The singer and actress got a small cross on her collarbone — making this her 15th tattoo — and celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy shared the video of her new tattoo to his Instagram account. "We [heart] @selenagomez," the tattoo artist captioned the post.

Naturally, a lot of fans flooded the comment section to show their love and support. One in particular detailed they feel Gomez always gets new ink when she's either in New York or recently released a new album. "It's pretty! I'm not surprised that Selena went to get another tatoo. Seems like she does whenever she visits NY or releases new album/EP," the commenter wrote. Someone else said, "She's so beautiful omg," while many others used heart emojies to celebrate the 28-year-old.

Gomez recently came out and told her fans that she would possibly be quitting music after her latest EP Revelación. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she said. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?" She felt her song "Lose You to Love Me" song about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber was one of the best she's ever written, however, feels it still wasn't good enough for people.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music." She said she needed to "be careful" but clarified that she was going to "give [herself] a real shot at acting."

She recently released her single "Adios" and essentially was telling her fans goodbye in regards to music. However, not only did some of her followers feel she didn't need to give up, but Cardi B agreed. "I don't think Selena should retire," she said on Twitter. "She makes good music & her fans love her." She added, "I think she needs one more Era. And edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas." She then continued, "A bad b— era is needed tho. A b— I'm nice sweet girl but I'm a rich bad b— too." She then noted that the singer is a "sweetheart in person."