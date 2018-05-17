Selena Gomez Went Ultra Bronzed to the 2018 Met Gala, and People Definitely Noticed

The 2018 Met Gala was attended by dozens of A-list celebrities, all doing their best to channel the night’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. One of those celebrities was Selena Gomez, who arrived at the event wearing a spaghetti strap floor-length chiffon gown with minimal accessories and seriously bronzed skin.

The singer wore a custom Coach gown, just like she did last year when she walked the carpet with then-boyfriend The Weeknd. PEOPLE shares that the silk gauze dress features “hand-sewn lace incrustations,” “hand-pleated frills with metal studs” and “crystal embellishments reminiscent of motifs found in the Coach Fall 2018 runway collection.”

Gomez accessorized with heels and a bag by Coach, and her favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the Lord is a woman who shall be praised,” is embossed in the 25-year-old’s handwriting on her bag and a ribbon sewn into her dress.

Gomez is a face of the brand and is currently working on designing a Coach x Selena Gomez collection, which will debut this fall.

The “Fetish” singer accessorized her look with dainty diamond jewelry, with stylist Kate Young explaining that she felt the gemstone fit the night’s theme.

“She’s wearing lots of diamonds because I thought they were the best physical manifestation of the theme — eternal, heavenly,” Young said, adding, “I love the lace and embroidery, but my most favorite are the Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger rings!”

One aspect of Gomez’s look that fans discussed on Twitter was her skin, with some wondering what, exactly, happened when it came to the singer’s tan.

One person referred to the job as an “awful spray tan.”

after what selena gomez did to abel, she deserves that awful spray tan — matt (@lindsaydemeola) May 8, 2018

There was a Friends comparison.

Selena Gomez arriving at the Met Gala like. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vmGTb3O31I — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 8, 2018

As well as SpongeBob SquarePants.

Why does Kylie and Selena look like Spongebob and Patrick on that episode when spongebob got sun bleached #MetGALA @KylieJenner @selenagomez #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/Rks6aBp8CO — Shane (@shanegoldsmithh) May 8, 2018

