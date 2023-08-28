'Dune: Part Two' Release Delayed, Fans Lash out at Warner Bros.
Fans were not shy in their outrage over this last-minute scheduling change - especially since the strike seems to be the main reason.
Warner Bros. confirmed that Dune: Part 2 has been delayed from its original release date this fall to March 15, 2024, and fans are not happy. Reports of a new release date began circulating weeks ago and last week some outlets got confirmation from sources inside the studio. Still, when Warner Bros. confirmed the news on Monday, many fans let their anger be heard.
Dune: Part Two wrapped filming in December of 2022 and was on schedule to premiere on Nov. 3, 2023. It's extremely unlikely that there was some kind of last-minute hiccup in the post-production process or distribution, and most reports are connecting this delay to the Hollywood labor strikes. Studios may be trying to stretch out the finished material they have since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will now impact the schedules for finishing new movies and TV shows. That is only making fans angrier as they want the studios to pay the writers and actors they admire fair wages.
Warner Bros. has delayed several other projects mid the strike as well, including Godzilla x Kong: The new Empire, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and Challengers. By pushing movies like those back in the schedule, the studios could be attempting to space out their releases more to keep money coming in while they catch up on the time they are losing right now through the strike. Even if they reached deals now and restarted work immediately, there would be a noticeable gape in the slate.
All the unions on strike right now are requesting increased wages and updated protections for their working conditions. So far, most pundits agree that the studios are losing in the court of public opinion, but there is still no end in sight for these strikes. Here's a look at what Dune fans are saying after this latest blow.
Cost
It’s crazy when you know how much it much cost themselves to delay movies rather than just paying their actors/writers etc a decent fair wage. Absolutely wild https://t.co/N39WRmonEG— Jack (@JackkDoylee) August 28, 2023
Hollywood would rather risk hundreds of millions of dollars, cripple big releases with weaker release dates, and reconfigure their entire schedules than pay their workers a fair wage. Delaying DUNE Part II (and others) is a negotiating tactic. It won't work. pic.twitter.com/hPlCTKIxmW— Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) August 24, 2023
Some fans wondered what a delay like this might end up costing the studio in the long run, and whether that was worth it to avoid paying increased wages to writers, actors and crew members.prevnext
Relevant
Just mentioning that a central plot point in Dune is that the Fremen effectively bring spice production on Arrakis to a halt, forcing the Emperor's government to deal with them. https://t.co/tNfY7dH6rT— Tim Byrne (@TByrne75) August 25, 2023
that film reviewer blaming the union workers for dune being pushed back reminds me of the nerds who say keep politics out of star wars. completely missing the point of your own franchise is embarrassing. you've dedicated your life to an art you dont understand— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) August 26, 2023
A few commenters pointed out that the Fremen in Dune essentially staged a labor strike as well, making this an apt metaphor in the real world.prevnext
Gom Jabbar
my love, you are really my gom jabbar test 😭— zey ⊃∪∩⪽ (@timomuaddib) August 28, 2023
August 28, 2023
Many fans joked that this delay is their personal gom jabbar – the painful test that the Bene Gesserit administered to Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in Dune: Part One.prevnext
IMAX
remembering how Dune 2 was going to have such a long IMAX run pic.twitter.com/fQvDZU1YnI— josh tenet (@joshtenet) August 24, 2023
DUNE is meant to release in the fall. sand is orange. It's got autumnal energy. it was going to have 6 weeks of IMAX screens. releasing in march is an absolute joke— Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) August 24, 2023
While the movie will still come out eventually, many fans fear that it will not get the same prolonged time in IMAX theaters in the spring.prevnext
Wasted Hype
So what's the plan here? They're really going to spend two months burning off a press fuse that's already lit, only for the average moviegoer to look at thanksgiving showtimes and say "huh, I thought Dune was coming out" https://t.co/6axJPctZ7d— John Bickerstaff 🏳️🌈 (@Bitterstaff) August 26, 2023
With two trailers already out and some important press engagements as well, many fans feel that Warner Bros. is sabotaging this movie by pulling the rug out from under it.prevnext
Dune 3
Empire: Denis Villeneuve teases possible Dune: Part Three based on Dune Messiah— DuneInfo (@DuneInfo) August 28, 2023
Dune Fans: ...#DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/UIhfCykZGj
Dune 1 was hit by the pandemic and Dune 2 was hit by the strikes, wonder what Dune 3 will bring https://t.co/r593IgjIy2— Wendell (@RhodeToLove) August 28, 2023
This weekend, director Denis Villeneuve made new comments about making a third Dune movie to complete the trilogy. Some fans took solace in this news while others saw it as a distraction and a consolation prize.prevnext
Aquaman 2
WB deciding to delay Dune Part Two, which already has two trailers, instead of Aquaman 2, a movie with zero official marketing and which was allegedly still reshooting..this is 100% a tactical move on their part, thinking they can scare the guilds or something, which, lmao.— Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) August 24, 2023
It really says something when they delay Dune 2 yet keep Aquaman 2 where it is.
They know it’ll be a flop. https://t.co/cHjR8tVDNj— Indiana Jones Says Pay Your Writers and Actors (@IndianaOld1899) August 24, 2023
Finally, many fans were furious to hear that Warner Bros. will not be moving Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on its schedule, feeling that it would have made more sense that way.prev