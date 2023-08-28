'Dune: Part Two' Release Delayed, Fans Lash out at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. confirmed that Dune: Part 2 has been delayed from its original release date this fall to March 15, 2024, and fans are not happy. Reports of a new release date began circulating weeks ago and last week some outlets got confirmation from sources inside the studio. Still, when Warner Bros. confirmed the news on Monday, many fans let their anger be heard.

Dune: Part Two wrapped filming in December of 2022 and was on schedule to premiere on Nov. 3, 2023. It's extremely unlikely that there was some kind of last-minute hiccup in the post-production process or distribution, and most reports are connecting this delay to the Hollywood labor strikes. Studios may be trying to stretch out the finished material they have since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will now impact the schedules for finishing new movies and TV shows. That is only making fans angrier as they want the studios to pay the writers and actors they admire fair wages.

Warner Bros. has delayed several other projects mid the strike as well, including Godzilla x Kong: The new Empire, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and Challengers. By pushing movies like those back in the schedule, the studios could be attempting to space out their releases more to keep money coming in while they catch up on the time they are losing right now through the strike. Even if they reached deals now and restarted work immediately, there would be a noticeable gape in the slate.

All the unions on strike right now are requesting increased wages and updated protections for their working conditions. So far, most pundits agree that the studios are losing in the court of public opinion, but there is still no end in sight for these strikes. Here's a look at what Dune fans are saying after this latest blow.