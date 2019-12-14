See What Sally Field Had to Say About Jane Fonda’s October Arrest

In case you missed it, Sally Field was arrested on Dec. 13 for engaging in Jane Fonda‘s weekly Fire Drill Fridays protest. Months before she was arrested alongside the star, Field expressed her support for Fonda’s rapidly growing movement.

Back in October, in response to a tweet detailing Fonda’s arrest outside the U.S. Capitol building, Field detailed her support for her fellow actor with a simple, meaningful message. She quote tweeted CBS News’ report about Fonda’s arrest and wrote a single fist emoji, obviously showcasing her strong support for the Grace and Frankie star’s cause.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, about two months after showcasing her support on Twitter, Field has proven exactly how much she supports Fonda’s movement by protesting right alongside her.

According to CBS News, Field, along with environmentalist Winona LaDuke, urged everyone to stand up and let their voices be heard regarding this ongoing climate change crisis.

“Time to get out and scream loud, ’cause if you don’t do it, nobody else will,” Field said at the event.

“I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now,” she continued. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”

“Transforming our industrial base and energy systems can and will create millions of good jobs, but we must ensure that they guarantee workers a living wage, a union wage, full benefits, a safe workplace, and that they have a say in designing and full rights to collective bargaining,” Fonda also said at the rally.

After speaking to the crowd, Field and Fonda were arrested along with 24 other individuals. Eva Malecki, a spokesperson for the Capitol police, said that those 26 people were taken into custody for allegedly unlawfully demonstrating. All those who were arrested were charged with crowding and obstructing or incommoding.

Each week, the group’s protests, which are called “Fire Drill Fridays,” center on a different theme. Most recently, for their Friday, Dec. 13 demonstration, they focused on jobs, communities, and transitions from fossil fuel-based industries to that of a clean energy-based economy.

During a live recording of Harper’s Bazaar‘s Dare I Say podcast in November, Fonda spoke with Peggy Shepard, the co-founder and executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice, about why this cause is so very important to her.

“For a long time, there’s been this rap that the environmental movement is white and elite,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think even [President] Obama felt that way. But my experience is that that is not the case and that it affects people in the black communities who have been very much at the forefront of environmental liberty and are the strongest forces.”

Fonda added, “The fact is that we have a climate crisis, but we also have a social and empathy crisis. Our social fabric is unraveling just as the Earth’s fabric is unraveling. And if we don’t fix them both together, it’s not really going to solve that.”