See Tom Brady Freak out After Seeing a Bear

Tom Brady recently took a vacation to Montana with his family, and the quarterback appeared to get pretty close to nature when he spotted a bear in the wild.

Naturally, he documented the moment, and his ensuing excitement, on social media, sharing a video of himself watching the animal, who wandered out of the woods only to be spotted by the NFL star.

“There’s a bear,” Brady exaggeratedly whispered, turning the camera on the creature before whisper-yelling, “Run!”

Seemingly unbothered, the bear soon made its way back into the trees before Brady gave the camera a smile.

In addition to the bear-spotting, the Brady bunch also played a seriously intense game of dodgeball, which makes sense considering the fact that Brady is one of the most famous athletes in the country.

The game involves both adults and children and is boys vs. girls, with Brady not holding back as he fires at his various family members.

Judging by the video, it’s clear athleticism runs in the family, as the group hurls balls at Brady with equal enthusiasm, turning a game of dodgeball into a ruthless athletic activity.

“Typical way to finish the day in the Brady house!” the Patriots star captioned the clip. “#theresnocryingindodgeball. Rules – 1. face shots count 2. no crying 3. Boys vs girls always! #LFG”

On Friday, Brady shared a series of snaps on his Instagram Story indicating that he and his family were departing Big Sky Country, including a group shot of the family sitting on a pile of rocks.

“[Peace] out!” he wrote, using an emoji to illustrate his point.

The group had taken the trip to celebrate July 4th, as well as Brady’s mom, Galynn Brady’s, birthday. To mark the occasion, the athlete shared a snap of himself and his dad, Tom Sr., giving Galynn a kiss on the cheek.

“Happy 4th of July and Happy Birthday to the best Mom a son could ask for!” he captioned the photo.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe