See Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hoppy Easter’ Videos That Have Fans Commenting Like Crazy

Miley Cyrus fans went wild for her “Hoppy Easter” clips on Sunday, where she posed with a life-sized bunny yet again.

Cyrus flooded social media with her brightly-colored Easter posts on Sunday. This included photos, GIFs and videos on Instagram and Twitter. Fans were loving the strange holiday celebration, which reflected some of Cyrus’ younger, more outlandish work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hoppy Easter!” Cyrus wrote alongside one post. She added: “She has risen” to another clip of herself in bunny ears, and: “Spring has sprung hunny bunny” to a third. Fans appreciated the posts, which racked up views and comments in no time.

Hoppy Easter 🐣 pic.twitter.com/Yqj1xItILS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 21, 2019



“When the Easter Edibles kick in,” joked one follower with a laughing-crying emoji.

“THINGS FALL APART BUT NOTHING BREAKS LIKE AN EASTER EGG,” wrote another, referencing Cyrus’ latest single.

“Babe did you just use the bend and snap on the Easter bunny?!?” tweeted another fan incredulously.

Babe did you just use the bend and snap on the Easter bunny?!? — meefloaf™️ (@fuffa_ballon) April 21, 2019



Cyrus kept the Easter posts coming on her Instagram Story, sharing everything from memes to throwbacks and even one suggestive snapshot. Cyrus took a selfie completely topless, positioning rabbit emojis very carefully to avoid getting flagged by the app. Meanwhile, fans thought some of her posts on her main feed were familiar.

Some of Cyrus’ Easter bunny clips came from Cyrus’ April 2018 photoshoot with Vogue Magazine. At the time, she danced with the bunny in a multitude of outfits while basking in the sun on a spring-themed set, including flowers, bright green grass and pastel colors. The full photoshoot was published in Vogue, with many of Sunday’s GIFs coming from a behind-the-scenes video.

While fans recognized the scenes, they were not angry to see them again. They praised Cyrus for reminding them of her seasonal clip, particularly her die-hard fans who call themselves “Smilers.

“Thank u for blessing our timelines again queen,” one wrote.

However, the great majority of comments on these posts — and all of Cyrus’ most recent posts — were questions about her upcoming music. The last new song from the singer was “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” a collaboration with Mark Ronson. Fans are expecting another single or even a full album sometime soon, but Cyrus gave no updates.

Cyrus’ last album, Younger Now, was released in 2017. The record was a big departure from her youthful, hip-hop inspired party anthems when she first broke out of her Disney roots. It was particularly far off from its predecessor, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, which was heavily experimental.

These days, Cyrus seems to be projecting a less wild image without ignoring her party days, as Sunday’s Easter videos showed. Perhaps her next studio album will blend those aesthetics, but there is no word on when fans will see it for sure.