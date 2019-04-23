See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Comment They Left on Prince Louis’s Birthday Instagram

Prince Louis is receiving birthday love from his Aunt Meghan Markle and Uncle Prince Harry.

The royal couple joined the round of royal fans sending the little prince, who is fifth in line to the British Throne, well wishes and congratulations on Tuesday, April 23 as he celebrated his first birthday, with mom and dad Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing new photos of their youngest child taken at the family’s home in Norfolk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commented on the post, adding emojis of a birthday cake and a red balloon.

The littlest of the Cambridge children, who was born on April 23, 2018 and made his first public appearance on the steps outside of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing, will soon have a playmate, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now only days away from welcoming their first child together.

The couple had first announced in October that they were expecting their first child together, with baby Sussex set to arrive either at the end of April or the very beginning of May. That means that the little prince or princess will be just a year younger than Prince Louis.

While they may be close in age, however, they won’t be spending as much time together as first believed, as Baby Sussex will not be growing up in Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, currently reside.

In November, Kensington Palace revealed that the Sussex’s would be moving to Frogmore Cottage, located on the Windsor estate, which is nearly an hour-long drive from Kensington Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the announcement read. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

It was also recently reported that the distance between the Cambridge’s and the Sussex’s could grow even further, with the Sussex family potentially gearing up for a move to Africa. The move would be an effort to put their royal stardom to good use and would “combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain.”

Although just rumor for now, Buckingham Palace did not deny the report, instead stating that “any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage.”