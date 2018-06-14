See the Dress Meghan Markle Wore During First Joint Public Outing With Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle embarked on her first joint public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II, and she wore a dress fit for royalty.

Less than a month since officially becoming a member of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle embarked on her first royal outing sans new husband Prince Harry, joining her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth on an overnight trip to Cheshire on the Royal Train for the opening of the River Mersey in Widnes, Cheshire.

You can see photos of the Duchess of Sussex and the Queen’s outing on the Daily Mail.

The former Suits actress donned a cream-colored fitted dress by designer Givenchy with a cape feature at the shoulders and a black belt at the waist for the day’s events. She accessorized the look with a black clutch by the same designer and black high heels.

Meanwhile, the Queen wore a green ensemble by Stewart Parvin, which she paired with a matching fascinator by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

The two were greeted by Halton Council officials, architects, and engineers, enjoyed a dance performance by local school children, and accepted posies from 11-year-old Savannah Cafferty and 8-year-old Alarni Wain. The Queen and the Duchess were even spotted whispering into one another’s ears and giggling during the day’s events.

The royal outing marked the second time that Markle wore a Givenchy dress, the designer having created the Duchess’ custom royal wedding gown for her May 19 nuptials. Designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller, the dress featured an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, and a triple silk organza underskirt.

Her 16-foot-long veil was adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as Wintersweet, which grows in front of Meghan and Harry’s home at Nottingham Cottage, as well as the California Poppy in a nod to Markle’s home state.

Although she is new to royalty, Markle has already made waves with her style choices. The newly named Duchess of Sussex looked flawless during her first Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, Markle wearing London-based womenswear label Goat Fashion’s “rose-pink” “Flavia” pencil dress. She paired the dress with a custom Philip Treacy hat, pumps, and a Wilbur & Gussie clutch. The look immediately drew comparisons to sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s first Garden Party ensemble in 2012.

More recently, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, an event that marked her and Prince Harry’s first public appearance since their honeymoon.